The Mountain Mail, July 26, 1994: Researchers from the Colorado Division of Wildlife have begun a five-year $1.25 million project to study mining pollution and develop information that can be used to restore aquatic life in the Arkansas River Basin.
Led by aquatic toxicologist Pat Davies, the division is assessing the impact of metals on fish and the aquatic habitat.
Funding for the research project is being provided through the Bureau of Reclamation from money Congress appropriated to clean up Superfund sites.
