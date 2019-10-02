The Mountain Mail, Oct. 3, 1994:
“Friends of School Children,” a citizens committee, is beginning the process of informing voters in Salida R-32-J school district about the bond election for $9 million in building projects.
The work is broken into three parts on the ballot. Included in the $9,010,000 total are:
• $7,610,000 for a new middle school;
• $990,000 for remodeling Longfellow Elementary School;
• $410,000 for high school remodeling and the tech center.
In a telephone survey in August, those who were contacted indicated a preference for three separate questions rather than a single question on the total project.
Because of TABOR restrictions, the school district itself cannot spend any money to promote the bond issue, nor can school employees promote it during normal working hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.