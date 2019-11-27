The Mountain Mail, Nov. 25, 1994: November is National Hospice Month and the anniversary of 20 years of caring, 1974-1994, in the United States of America.
The focus is on caring for the patient and his/her family and finding ways to meet their needs physically, emotionally and spiritually. Hospices have grown from one organization in New Haven, Conn., in 1974 to 2,000 programs across the United States in 1994.
