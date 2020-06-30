140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1880: All over the South there are thousands of ex-rebels waiting patiently for the incoming of a Confederate administration in the hope and belief that the rebel claims which have been prepared for presentation can be presented and paid. All of these claims are unconstitutional most of them are fraudulent, but the rebels are not disturbed by this. They will regard a Democratic triumph as a vindication of the South and a general invitation to it to posses itself of the treasury and all it contains.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 2, 1920: Fifteen gallons of perfectly good whiskey were taken into Telluride the early part of the week in a big Cadillac car by M. Marmond and R. Rodgers of Salt Lake City. They sold it to a pool hall proprietor for $1,500. They were warned by the pool hall proprietor’s wife that the police were on their tail and they went out of town and cached it in a patch of sage brush. Later they returned and the pool hall man sampled the stuff with a gauge. It was 90 proof.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 30, 1945: A WAC Corporal and two army companions have been rescued in a daring glider operation from a hidden New Guinea valley, where they were isolated for 46 days after a plane crash.
Safe in Hollandia, they reported they were feeling fine and looking forward to shower baths.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 30, 1970: A two-year dream to save a narrow gauge railroad along the Colorado-New Mexico border was climaxed Monday when the Colorado Railroad Authority gave final approval to a contract to purchase the operation.
The Colorado action followed last week’s approval of the measure by the New Mexico Railroad Authority. The only action now left is the transfer of money and deeds to the line before the states can jointly take over the line.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 29, 1995: Chaffee County Weed Control Supervisor Jeff Achando met with county commissioners recently to distribute copies of the county Weed Control District’s noxious weed management plan and a proposed budget for his office.
Also, Achando asked the board to consider purchase of a state-of-the-art weed spraying equipment for district use in its duties on behalf of Chaffee County and other entities he has approached with intergovernmental agreements to provide weed control.
