The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1970: Invitation for bids on the relocation of County Road 9 and 9A for Turquoise Lake has been issued by the Bureau of Reclamation.
The work is another step in the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project with Field Office in Salida.
The bids on the work, estimated between one-quarter and one-half a million dollars, will be opened in the Salida office at 10 a.m. July 9.
The road involved in the bid is situated near Leadville, in about 7.9 miles of road to be relocated. The relocation is brought about by the need for larger storage space in Turquoise Lake for Western Slope water.
