The Salida Mail, April 16, 1920:
Joseph M. Hutchinson has sold his interest in the Hutchinson ranch and cattle to his brothers, Arthur and Bailey Hutchinson.
The ranch, which is one of the best in the county, is located near Poncha Springs. J.M. Hutchinson and family now reside in Buena Vista. He is sheriff for Chaffee county.
