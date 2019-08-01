The Salida Record, Aug. 1, 1919:
In the Denver News of Wednesday appeared the following account of the marriage of Cecil Brown to Mademoiselle Louise Mollard, of Paris. Cecil Brown is the son of Dr. and Mrs. S.W. Brown, who for many years were residents of Salida.
An international romance, for which nothing less grim than the air raids of Paris in spring 1918 were responsible, was brought to light Monday when Sgt. Cecil W. Brown, of Denver, son of Dr. and Mrs. W.S. Brown, of 42 West Byers Place, returned here from overseas with a distractingly pretty French girl as his choicest souvenir of France.
Dainty, petite and unusually beautiful, with that strange manner, a mixture of poise and timidity which is a part of the charm of so many wives of returning soldiers. Mrs. Brown or Madame Brown, as she calls herself, sat in the home of her father-in-law last evening and in faltering, carefully worded English, went thru the strange experience of being interviewed by an American reporter.
Sgt. Brown and his bride were married in Paris February 11, 1919, after a courtship of seven months. The tale of their meeting and consequent falling in love is interwoven with the big guns and bombing attacks on Paris.
