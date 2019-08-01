The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 1, 1944:
Nancy Ann Ash, 5 months old, was found smothered to death in a baby buggy at 9 o’clock last night, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Milson, 215 Hunt Street, grandparents of the child.
The baby had been put into the buggy at 8 o’clock. She crawled down to the foot of the buggy and into a pocket where she smothered. The mother, Mrs. John Ash, could not find the baby when she looked into the buggy at 9 o’clock until she had removed all the covering. The child was rushed to the Rio Grande hospital where a resuscitator was applied without results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.