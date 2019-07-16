The Salida Record, July 18, 1919:
The Appleby Store, of Poncha, which was established by A.N. Appleby in 1881, was sold last week to C.A. Oatman, of Penrose, Colorado.
Mr. Oatman took charge of the business Monday.
The store has been conducted by Mrs. Appleby since the death of her husband 20 years ago.
The business has proved profitable as the store is so situated that it is a convenient center for the ranchmen of that vicinity and also is on one of the most traveled roads in this section, thus drawing a large portion of tourist trade.
The post office is also run in connection with the store, and recently a fishing tank was installed, which proved to be a very valuable asset in this business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.