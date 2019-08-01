The Mountain Mail, Aug. 1, 1969:
They came – they saw – they liked. That was 32 years ago when Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Harden of Hammon, Oklahoma, spent their first night in Salida. They have missed only one year since then (their son came up that year even though they could not).
