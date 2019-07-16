The Salida Daily Mail, July 15, 1944:
A most remarkable showing has been made in the downward cost of electricity during the past thirty years.
In 1913, and using it as 100 percent, for both the cost of electricity and cost of living, the average consumer used 264 KWH at a cost of 8.7 cents per KWH, with a total bill for the year of $22.97.
In 1943 the cost of living had soared to 174.7 percent of the 1913 level, while electricity was down to 41.4 percent, with the average consumer paying 3.6 cents per KWH and using 1,070 KWH at a cost of $38.52 for the year.
