The Mountain Mail, Aug. 1, 1994:
Muttin’ Bustin’ rules changed this year so that no ropes could be used around the lambs for the young entrants to hang onto.
Kids, therefore, practiced the death grip with fingers and feet on whatever portions of the woolly critters they could grab.
Lenny Benton held on long enough to pick up 41 points.
