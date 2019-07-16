The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1969:
CAPE KENNEDY – While the men of Apollo 11 waited with confident anticipation, their countdown today sailed a trouble-free course toward Wednesday’s start of man’s great voyage to a landing on the moon.
For Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin, today was a day of rest, review and a final fine tuning for a half-million-mile round trip unequalled in the annals of space exploration.
Armstrong, the civilian commander of the $35 million mission, told the nation 36 hours before blastoff that “we’re willing and ready to attempt to achieve our national goal. Were very happy to be ready to fly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.