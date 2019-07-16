The Mountain Mail, July 18, 1994:
It took two firefighting crews and six engines close to six hours to extinguish a brush fire Saturday west of Mesa Antero.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Charles Abel said the 3-acre fire south of Browns Creek was probably caused by lightning.
