The Salida Mail, Oct. 7, 1919:
A Salida hunting party that had an unusual experience last week was composed of J.E. Haley, Claude Haley, I.M. Sidenstricker, Irl Taliaferro and Joseph Wenz.
J.E. Haley and his dog were trailing along when the airdale darted after a scent. In a minute he was mixing it with a mountain lion, which Haley said was the biggest he ever encountered. The lion grabbed the head of the dog and walked off with him, the dog’s feet being clear from the ground.
Apparently the lion was starting for his den to give Fido to his whelps. Haley shot the lion, whereupon he dropped the dog and walked off. The dog lay still. Haley fired, and the lion fell dead.
The dog later had the pleasure of bagging a badger, which he landed by his lonesome.
