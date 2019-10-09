The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 23, 1944:
The Spartans (football team) have arrived at a critical game in their 1944 season of play, as they take on the Terrors of Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon this week, at the Springs. The Terrors for the first time in years are at the top of the league.
The Spartans will have to play a stronger game than they have played yet this year on defense in order to hold the scoring-bound Terrors. It could be done!
The Mehring lads can advance up the ladder toward the top again in the league standings if they can bring home the bacon this time.
