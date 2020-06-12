The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1880:
The City of Aspen, named after Aspen mountain, which it borders and lies at the foot of on the north, is the coming and rising great city of the valley. Its location is perfect, so far as being near the mines is concerned, and as for land and water positions, it has everything.
It is bounded on the north by the range, with the Roaring Fork river flowing between, on the south by the Aspen mountains, on the east by the above two ranges forming a “V” and on the west, by an extended valley with Castle creek forming the western boundary line of the city line.
The Monarch, Hoskins, Durant Spar, Galena and Thousand and One mines are upon one side; the Smuggler, Empire, Emma and Chamberlain upon the other side of the city.
There are now thirty log cabins completed, with ten more in course of erection, while many people have laid their plains to build as soon as they can satisfy themselves in selecting lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.