The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1969:
MonArk Club Daughters of the Nile held a dinner Oct. 7 at the Salida Inn honoring Queen Helen Woolley of Colorado Springs.
A short meeting was conducted by the president, Cora Muth, who introduced the queen and presented her with a gift from MonArk Club.
The queen gave an interesting report of the supreme meeting of the Daughters of the Nile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.