The Salida Mail, April 2, 1920:
Mrs. H. R. Shaw, Children’s Division Superintendent of the state Sunday schools, met with the Sunday school workers of Salida Friday at the Presbyterian church.
Interesting talks were made by Mrs. Shaw after which the election of officers for Chaffee county was held. Those elected were Mrs. E. O. Butler, president; A. R. Miller, vice-president; W. N. Baird, secretary and treasurer; Mrs. E. Z. Victor, superintendent of the children’s division; Harry Hampson, superintendent of young people’s division; Professor Zumwalt, adult division; Mr. West, administration and education; and F. D. Granger, representative of the state.
