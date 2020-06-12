The Salida Mail, June 11, 1920:
The government has projected a route from New Mexico to Alamosa, and if Poncha Pass is improved it will form the connecting link of the finest transcontinental route in the United States and bring thousands of southern California tourists through this city.
The fame of the Royal Gorge, the College Peaks and the San Luis valley will attract the tourists if the roads are satisfactory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.