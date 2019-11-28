The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 28, 1944: A great sky fleet of 750 or more British heavy bombers lashed at two Rhineland railroads and other German bases last night. A diversionary force of Mosquito planes dropped two tons of block busters on Berlin.
A belated announcement reported that two picked squadrons of RAF heavy bombers bombed Mietelend and Dortmund-Ems Canal Tuesday. The daring double blow smashed the German water traffic.
In one of the boldest canal breaks of the war the flyers blasted holes in the canal and checked the flow of water.
There were no losses announced at the end of 1943 but an unofficial United Press tabulation shows a loss of 17 ships this year.
