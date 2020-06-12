The Salida Daily Mail, June 12, 1945:
One of America’s largest circuses travelling by railroad this season will present performances in Salida, Saturday, June 16.
Not a truck show but a modern three-ring railroad circus, Dailey Bros. Circus will present performances at 3 and 8 p.m. at the City Ball Park.
