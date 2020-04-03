The Salida Daily Mail, April 3, 1945:
Mrs. Thelma Haley received word Monday night from the War Department that her husband, T Sgt. Richard Guy Haley, was killed in action on March 15 in Germany.
He was the son of William (Bill) Haley of Salida and a brother of Harry, who is stationed somewhere in India, William Jr., and Ralph of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.