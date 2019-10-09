The Mountain Mail, Oct. 13, 1994:
For a small, rural cemetery, Fairview Cemetery in Salida has quite a distinction.
Its president, Tim Glenn, is also president of the Colorado Association of Cemeteries.
Glenn, a board member of the CAC for the past four years, was named president at the annual convention in June. The CAC is the only association for cemeteries in the state.
The Glenn family has been associated with Fairview Cemetery almost from the beginning, just over a hundred years ago. His great-grandfather began working at the cemetery in 1902 and began acquiring stock in the cemetery in 1920.
