The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1970:
The Bargain Nook, a used clothing store run by the Salida Hospital Auxiliary and manned by volunteer workers, is located on Second Street just behind Harold Koster, Inc.
Thanks to the Knights of Pythias and Harold Koster, Inc., the room, electricity and heat are all furnished free of charge, making it possible for all money made to be used for machinery and equipment for the Salida Hospital.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood has just given a large quantity of jewelry and summer clothing to the Bargain Nook and these articles are now on sale.
The Bargain Nook is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
