The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1970:
Striking Teamster drivers were ordered off the picket lines in Colorado Thursday after a tentative agreement was reached in Washington between trucking industry representatives and Teamster officials.
Only the interstate transportation of freight and merchandise was affected by the 39-hour strike in Colorado. Local delivery of department store goods, food and merchandise was uninterrupted.
