The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1995:
Mike Beatty is the new kid on the block as the recently elected chairman of the State Democratic Party, charged with revitalizing and overhauling the party of the big tent.
Beatty’s appearance Friday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, is the first in a series of speaker evenings that local Democrats will be bringing to the county to share their vision of hope and action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.