The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1995:
An ecological study of public lands south of Poncha Pass is about to get underway.
The Rio Grande National Forest (USDA Forest Service), the San Luis Resource Area (USDA Bureau of Land Managment), and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (USDA, formerly the Soil Conservation Service) are currently undertaking a cooperative landscape analysis.
The area being studied is located near the northern end of the San Luis Valley and includes the area between San Luis Creek on the east and the Burnt Mountain/Elkhorn Peak/Hayden Peak divide on the west, Poncha Pass on the north and the Villa Grove-to-Bonanza road on the south.
This area, known as the Turquoise Study Area, comprises approximately 50,000 acres.
The Turquoise study is undertaken as part of an effort among federal land management agencies to implement land management activities based on ecological systems.
