The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1994:
Good attitudes make for a good football team, but a little muscle doesn’t hurt. Both have improved over the last year, Salida High School football coach Doug Cogan said.
With the first game of the season one week from today, he’ll see firsthand just how well everything fits together Saturday with their first scrimmage at Woodland Park.
