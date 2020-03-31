The Salida Mail, April 2, 1920:
Chaffee County won first place in the state spelling contest held yesterday in Denver.
Miss Myrtle Jacobson, representative for the county, was presented with a $25 gold piece, which was the first prize.
Miss Jacobson is a pupil of the west eighth grade and won first place in the district contest held recently in Salida. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Jacobson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.