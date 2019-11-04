The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1919:
Compilations made by the State Immigration Bureau from the records of the State Tax Commission show increases in the number of all classes of livestock reported by county assessors for taxation this year except sheep, and likewise substantial increases in the number of poultry and the number of stands of bees.
The number of range cattle reported this is year is 1,302,135, compared with 137,126 last year, and the number of milch cows is 142,895 compared with 137,126 last year.
