The Salida Daily Mail, March 30, 1945:
The War Manpower show at the Salida High School auditorium last night was attended by a capacity audience.
The audience was thrilled by the stories of the experiences of the three war veterans of the African and Sicilian campaigns, and a fourth who was a paratrooper and landed on the beach of Normandy during the invasion. All were wearers of the Purple Heart.
A WAC sergeant pleaded for more women to the join the WAC medical corps. She told of the terrible lack of nurse help at Fitzsimons hospital, Denver.
