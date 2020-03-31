The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1970:
Ted Argys and Frank Aluise have informed the Mountain Mail that beginning April 1, the doors of A & A Motors will be open for business. Although they have not yet completed renovations of the building, they hope to have their grand opening in about two weeks.
The new dealership in Salida will feature four of the top General Motors lines: Cadillac, Pontiac, Buick and the GMC truck. Another unit to be offered is the English-built, four wheel drive Land Rover.
