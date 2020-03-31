The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1995:
Elected officials and planning and zoning committee people from Chaffee County, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs were present at the county fairgrounds community building Wednesday for a regional planning session.
Salida City Administrator Pat Brooks reported on work by a subcommittee organized to study issues relating to hiring a professional planner jointly among the governmental entities.
First she presented a draft job description for a full-time employee, second, a proposal from Planning Solutions, Buena Vista, for local planning and consulting, and third, a proposal from TST Inc. consulting engineers of Denver for a “circuit rider municipal planner.”
The fourth option, Brooks noted, is to do nothing and continue current planning procedures.
