The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 1, 1944:
Tokio radio reported today that Japanese assault troops had landed on American held Peleliu island in the Southern Paulas 560 miles east of the Philippines. The Japanese report the landing was made on the North coast after a torpedo unit had attacked an American convoy and sunk four transports and damaged two.
The Tokio radio said the Japs had seized American positions and that violent fighting is in progress.
