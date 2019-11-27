The Mountain Mail, Nov. 25, 1969: The program of the week for the Rotary Club of Salida, at its Monday noon meeting, centered around the observance of “Foundation Week.” The week was recently observed by Rotarians around the world as the start of the fifty-second year of service by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, according to Paul Smith, local president.
The foundation provides educational and vocational study programs throughout the world for qualified young people. The program was presented by Vern Cato.
Guests of the meeting were Bob Pitcher of Rocky Ford, Monroe Owens of Salida and Joe Nachtrieb, student guest.
