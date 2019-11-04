The Mountain Mail, Nov. 4, 1969:
Salida authorities Sunday arrested Roy Edward O’Neal and Monday turned him over to U.S. Marshals from the Denver office.
O’Neal had been sought by the FBI as a material witness in a federal case involving violation of interstate gambling statutes. Total information surrounding the case involved was not available locally.
The warrant for his arrest named O’Neal, 65, as fugitive from justice.
O’Neal told Salida Police Chief Harry Cable that he had called the FBI to inform them that he was in Salida when he found that the federal law officers were seeking him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.