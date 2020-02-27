The Salida Mail, Feb. 27, 1920:
Fred Van Benschoten and George Beechler of Camp Stanley, Leon Springs, Texas are in Salida for a week enlisting men in the United States army. They are calling special attention to the opportunities offered enlisted men for obtaining education in more than 100 lines ranging from office work to the most difficult mechanical trades.
The army is desirous of building up to full strength with the best class of American men obtainable and for this reason exceptional opportunities are offered those who enlist now.
