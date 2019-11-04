The Mountain Mail, Nov. 2, 1994:
The 11th annual Monarch Race Team Ski Swap is scheduled for Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., at Headwaters Outdoor Equipment, 228 N. F St.
Admission is free.
The Ski Swap is a fundraiser for the ski team; the team retains 20 percent of all sales.
Anyone can participate in the Ski Swap: Ski clubs, ski shops or individuals. Organizers supply sellers with price tags for their equipment.
