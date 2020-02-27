The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 26, 1945:
C.H. Kelleher, manager of the Public Service Company, handed to County Treasurer C.C. White on Saturday, a check for $8,770.67 for taxes for the first half of the year.
The Public Service Company is the largest taxpayer in Colorado and the second in Chaffee county, the Rio Grande Railroad Company being the biggest in this county.
