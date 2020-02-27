The Mountain Mail, Feb. 27, 1970:
The semi-annual mass measurement of water levels in wells, well withdrawals, and gains and losses in the Arkansas River will be made by personnel of the Water Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey from March 2 to March 13, 1970. The data is being used in computer studies of the hydrology of the valley. Data from previous mass measurements will be published soon in a basic data report.
The Arkansas Valley study is being made in cooperation with the Colorado Water Conservation Board and the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District.
