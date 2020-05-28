The Salida Mail, May 28, 1920:
Saguache fishermen have leased or purchased twenty miles of Saguache creek and will retain the stream for the members of the club exclusively, according to word brought back by D.J. Kramer, who was over there a few days ago to play for a dance.
The stream will be stocked and it will be posted with signs warning the public to keep off.
Saguache creek is one of the most attractive fishing streams in the valley.
