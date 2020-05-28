The Salida Daily Mail, May 28, 1945:
President Truman today urged Congress to close what he described as a major gap in the reconversion program, “the lack of adequate benefits for workers temporarily unemployed during the transition from war to peace.”
He proposed that Congress act at once to assure war workers, through supplementation of state unemployment benefits of 26 weeks of payments in any one year if they are jobless that long. He proposed at least $25 a week for unemployed workers with dependents.
“We must provide maximum security for those who have given so fully of themselves fighting and production fronts,” the President said in a message to Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.