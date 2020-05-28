The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1970:
Each year, a new group of athletes at Salida High School receives initiation into an organization known as the “S” Club.
The organization normally works quietly in the background to the benefit of athletics at the school and promotion of school spirit in general.
Tuesday they continued to work quietly. But, this time they left marks all over town for all to see.
The application of a bright new coat of paint to the city’s fire hydrants was a function of the seniors of the club and was performed as a community service.
Probably not a one of them had his painter’s card, but the public can’t tell by looking at the results. The job was well done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.