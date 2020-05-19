The Salida Mail, May 18, 1920:
All citizens of Salida are invited to discuss these questions at the Assembly hall on Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock. Miss McMechen will speak on the three great projects being successfully attempted by hundreds of communities today. She will picture conditions as she sees them in Salida and will suggest plans for this particular community.
Miss Crutcher will present for discussion practical ideas for recreation centers. Everybody come.
