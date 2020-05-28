The Mountain Mail, May 26, 1995:
What do low humidity, fluctuating temperatures, soils low in organic matter and desiccating winds have in common?
They are often what restricts plant growth, even more than low temperatures.
How can you overcome these obstacles to a beautiful flower or vegetable garden? Maybe you should become a part of a gardening club.
Consideration is being given to the formation of such a group in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.