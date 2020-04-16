The Mountain Mail, April 16, 1970:
Jess Purdy and Kirby Perschbacher have received word today that they are two of four finalists competing for the AIMES scholarship valued at $1,000.
The American Institute of Mining, Metallurgial and Petroleum Engineers in Leadville offers this scholarship.
