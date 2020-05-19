The Salida Daily Mail, May 18, 1945:
The local committee of the United National Clothing Collection wishes to thank the people of this community for their support in the donation of clothing. 7,331 pounds of used clothing were sent to the Denver receiving depot last week.
Also we wish to thank all those who helped in any way in conducting the drive. Many helped with sorting and packing, and others generously furnished necessary packing and shipping supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.