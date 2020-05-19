The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1970:
Fountain Gardens Nursing Center for Salida has cleared the hurdle of red tape in the securing of a Small Business Administration local development loan. Work can now progress on the 60-bed facility, as soon as the builder comes up with 10 percent of the total cost figure.
Total expected cost of the venture is $322,000 with $32,200 to come from Chaffee County Development Corporation and $289,800 from Salida Building and Loan. SBA will guarantee 90 percent of the building and loan share of the funds.
Arrangements have already been discussed by the Salida City Council concerning some of the phases involved, including sewer lines to go under the center.
Fred Jones, owner of several such centers in the Colorado Springs area in the past several years, will be the owner and operator of the facility to be situated between Thirteenth and Fourteenth and between J and K streets.
