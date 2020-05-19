The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1995:
The Banana Belt Fat Tracks mountain biking club is planning a set of rides May 21.
Those fat trackers interested in going out on an outing should meet at Riverside Park at the F Street bridge in downtown Salida at 10 a.m.
Riders will be broken down into three different ability and interest levels for easy, moderate and more difficult rides. Excursions will last 2-4 hours.
